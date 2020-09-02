Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

