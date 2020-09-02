PIVX (PIVX) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $862,119.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004126 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, BiteBTC, Trade By Trade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023479 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004130 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Binance, Trade By Trade, Graviex, Crex24, Coinbe, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Coinroom, YoBit, Bisq and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

