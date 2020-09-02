PLNcoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $1,983.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLNcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,000.87 or 3.18652180 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

