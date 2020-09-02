Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 66,667 Shares

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $864,004.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $32,922,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

