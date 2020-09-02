Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $63,161.20 in Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAA. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

