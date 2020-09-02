Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Update

Premier Biomedical Inc (OTCMKTS:BIEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIEI stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical treatments for various health issues. It offers pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; and oil-based pump spray applicators. The company markets its products through its Website, painreliefmeds.com; and various distributors.

