ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.86

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 155712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

