Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Opko Health worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 100.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,446 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

