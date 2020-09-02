Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.49 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,734 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,506,000 after buying an additional 950,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

