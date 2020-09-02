Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,898 shares of company stock worth $495,859 in the last 90 days. 11.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.84.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

