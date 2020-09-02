Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 89,210 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $60,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after acquiring an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 197,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

