Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 570,665 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

