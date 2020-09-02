Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

