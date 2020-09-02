Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Sells $97,800.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Rekor Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

