RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.65.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

