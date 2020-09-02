Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77.

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEICY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.40.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.