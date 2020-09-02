resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Trading Up 11.2%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price traded up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 244,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,201,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. FIG Partners reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in resTORbio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

