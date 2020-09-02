Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $239.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $242.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.68.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.