Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 157.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 299,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 183,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

