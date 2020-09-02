Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 127.5% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 80,281 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 99,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 51,002 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

