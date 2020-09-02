Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,797 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

