Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,244 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,500 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

