Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in JD.Com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ JD opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

