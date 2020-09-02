Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 108.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after buying an additional 349,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,646 shares of company stock valued at $19,098,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

