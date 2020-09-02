Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,307,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 851,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 421,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

