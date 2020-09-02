Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

