Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

