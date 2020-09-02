Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

NYSE:SO opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

