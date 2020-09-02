Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $530,000 Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 180.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.