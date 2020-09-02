Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $572,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 363,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

