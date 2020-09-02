Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $597,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

