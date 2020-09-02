Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 657.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 270,718 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 42.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 786,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 235,290 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,733. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

