Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in WPX Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at about $10,524,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in WPX Energy by 780.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 837,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in WPX Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. WPX Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.