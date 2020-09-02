Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $534,000 in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 333,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,641 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,533,885 shares of company stock valued at $423,941,722. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

