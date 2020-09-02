Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 34,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

