Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

