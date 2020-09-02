Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,225 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:MIC opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.