Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,110 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,913. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

