Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

