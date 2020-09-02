Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Slack were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Slack by 10.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Slack by 30.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.37.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Slack news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $3,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,041,291 shares of company stock valued at $66,509,778 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

