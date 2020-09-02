Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after buying an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,901,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,998 shares of company stock valued at $34,184,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.68.

Roku stock opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

