Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

In related news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $98,381.25. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

