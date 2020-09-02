Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Sarama Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 209,566 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

