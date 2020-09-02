Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

