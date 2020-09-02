Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $161.80 on Wednesday. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $163.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

