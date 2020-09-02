Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

