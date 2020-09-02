Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.92.

Sealink Travel Group Company Profile

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

