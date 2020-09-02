Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Select Medical by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 93.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 462.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 46.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Select Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

