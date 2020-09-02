SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHECY. Citigroup began coverage on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.12.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

