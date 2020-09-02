Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.